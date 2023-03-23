Shiv Sena welcomes Rahul Gandhi’s conviction, says he should be booked for 'insulting' national icons1 min read . Updated: 23 Mar 2023, 03:05 PM IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena on Thursday welcomed the conviction of Rahul Gandhi for his remarks over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s surname and said he should also be booked for “insulting" national icons like V D Savarkar and “defaming" the country abroad.
