Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / ‘Shivaji Maharaj’s broken statue gave BJP a message about their ideology': Rahul Gandhi
BREAKING NEWS

‘Shivaji Maharaj’s broken statue gave BJP a message about their ideology': Rahul Gandhi

Livemint

  • ‘Shivaji Maharaj’s broken statue gave BJP a message about their ideology': Rahul Gandhi

Mint Image

Kolhapur, Maharashtra: Lok Sabha LoP and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi says, "...The Congress party today is fighting against the same ideology that Shivaji Maharaj fought against. They (BJP) made a statue of Shivaji Maharaj and after a few days, the statue broke and fell down. Their intention was wrong and the statue gave them a message that if you want to make a statue of Shivaji Maharaj, then you have to protect the ideology of Shivaji Maharaj. That is why the statue fell down because their ideology is wrong... They did not allow the tribal President to attend the inauguration of Ram Mandir and Parliament... This is not a political fight, this is a fight of ideology..."

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.