The Supreme Court on Friday extended till further orders the protection of the area where a “Shivling" was stated to be found at Gyanvapi mosque premises in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. A bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and justices Surya Kant and PS Narasimha allowed the Hindu parties to move an application before the Varanasi district judge for consolidation of all the lawsuit filed on the Gyanvapi row.

