Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has tested positive for Covid. He has normal symptoms and has isolated himself following the guidelines of Covid-19. “I will do all the upcoming work virtually," the chief minister tweeted.

मैंने अपना RTPCR #COVID19 टेस्ट कराया है जिसमें मैं कोविड पॉजिटिव आया हूं।



मुझे सामान्य लक्षण है। कोविड-19 की गाइडलाइन का पालन करते हुए मैंने स्वयं को आइसोलेट किया है। आगामी सभी कार्य मैं वर्चुअली करूंगा।



कल संत शिरोमणि रविदास जयंती के कार्यक्रम में, मैं वर्चुअली शामिल रहूंगा। — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) February 15, 2022

The chief minister further said that tomorrow, in the program of Sant Shiromani Ravidas Jayanti, he will be virtually involved.

