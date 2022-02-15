Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan tests positive for Covid

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan tests positive for Covid1 min read . 02:39 PM IST
- The chief minister said that tomorrow, in the program of Sant Shiromani Ravidas Jayanti, he will be virtually involved
Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has tested positive for Covid. He has normal symptoms and has isolated himself following the guidelines of Covid-19. “I will do all the upcoming work virtually," the chief minister tweeted.
The chief minister further said that tomorrow, in the program of Sant Shiromani Ravidas Jayanti, he will be virtually involved.
