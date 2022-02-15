Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan tests positive for Covid

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan tests positive for Covid

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan
1 min read . 02:39 PM IST Livemint

  • The chief minister said that tomorrow, in the program of Sant Shiromani Ravidas Jayanti, he will be virtually involved

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has tested positive for Covid. He has normal symptoms and has isolated himself following the guidelines of Covid-19. “I will do all the upcoming work virtually," the chief minister tweeted.

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has tested positive for Covid. He has normal symptoms and has isolated himself following the guidelines of Covid-19. “I will do all the upcoming work virtually," the chief minister tweeted.

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has tested positive for Covid. He has normal symptoms and has isolated himself following the guidelines of Covid-19. “I will do all the upcoming work virtually," the chief minister tweeted.

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has tested positive for Covid. He has normal symptoms and has isolated himself following the guidelines of Covid-19. “I will do all the upcoming work virtually," the chief minister tweeted.

|#+|

|#+|

The chief minister further said that tomorrow, in the program of Sant Shiromani Ravidas Jayanti, he will be virtually involved.

The chief minister further said that tomorrow, in the program of Sant Shiromani Ravidas Jayanti, he will be virtually involved.

 

 

 

 

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!