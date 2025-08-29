Shock at Microsoft Silicon Valley Campus after 35-year-old techie Pratik Pandey found dead in office

Tragedy struck at Microsoft's Silicon Valley Campus after a 35-year-old software engineer, named Pratik Pandey was found dead in the office early morning on Wednesday. The techie was known to frequently work late into the night, a family member said, as per reports.

Pratik Pandey had badged into the office on the evening of August 19 and was found dead in the early hours next morning, reported Bloomberg.

The cause of the 35-year-old Microsoft employee's death is yet to be ascertained, said Santa Clara County medical examiner.

Police rushed to the site of death around 2am on August 20, and did not find any ‘signs of any suspicious activity or behavior’. The death is also not being treated as a criminal investigation, said a Mountain View Police spokesperson.

So far, Microsoft has not commented on the death, mentioned a report by Bloomberg.

Who was Pratik Pandey? At Microsoft, Pratik worked on the Fabric product, which is used to analyse data – helping shape the tech giant's data analytics platform that rivals the like of Snowflake. He reported up through cloud and AI chief Scott Guthrie, an executive vice president at Microsoft.

Before joining Microsoft in 2020, Pandey worked stints at companies including Walmart Inc. and Apple Inc., according to his LinkedIn profile.

Pratik Pandey's education Pratik had two Master's degrees – one in Computer Science from California State University, Long Beach, and the other one in Computer Software Engineering from San Jose State University, shows his LinkedIn profile.

He had completed his graduation from Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya in Madhya Pradesh, India.

“A joyful soul with a radiant smile, Pratik loved playing soccer, great son & friend,” reads an announcement for a viewing service in the Bay Area scheduled for Thursday.

The news of the Microsoft techie's death comes months after another death was reported in Bengaluru.

Bengaluru techie's death In May, Nikhil Somwanshi, an engineer at Ola’s artificial intelligence arm, Krutrim, allegedly died by suicide. His body was found in Agara Lake in Bengaluru on May 8, NDTV reported, citing the case FIR.

