Maiden Pharmaceuticals Limited said on Wednesday that it was shocked to hear about the deaths of the children in The Gambia allegedly due to the cough drops and syrups made by the Indian company. Maiden Pharmaceuticals also said that the company was not selling in the domestic market. In a statement, Maiden Pharmaceuticals said the raw materials were obtained from certified and reputed companies.

“We are shocked to hear the media reports regarding the deaths and deeply saddened on this incident," the Maiden Pharmaceuticals said. The company said that the CDSCO officials took the samples and the results are being awaited.

“We are not selling anything in domestic market. We've been obtaining raw materials from certified and reputed companies. CDSCO officials have taken samples and we are awaiting the results," Maiden Pharmaceuticals said.

Meanwhile, Gambia has not yet confirmed that toxic cough syrup was the cause of the deaths of 70 children from acute kidney injury, a representative of the country's Medicines Control Agency said on Monday.

The West African state, however, has been investigating a mysterious slew of child deaths in recent months. The police have said in a preliminary investigation that the deaths were linked to four cough syrups made in India.

The World Health Organization (WHO) investigators have found "unacceptable" levels of diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol in the products, which were made by New Delhi-based Maiden Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Tijan Jallow, an officer at Gambia's Medicines Control Agency, has said, “We haven't concluded yet it is the medicine that caused it. A good number of kids died without taking any medications. Other kids died, the medication that they took, we have tested them and they are good."

The agency is trying to establish exactly which medications, if any, each child took.

The WHO issued an alert after at least 70 children died in The Gambia, saying that it was linked to the cough drops and syrups made by the Maiden Pharmaceuticals.

