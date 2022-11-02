‘Shocked to hear about deaths’: Maiden Pharma on deaths of children in Gambia2 min read . Updated: 02 Nov 2022, 08:41 PM IST
- In a statement, Maiden Pharmaceuticals said the raw materials were obtained from certified and reputed companies
Maiden Pharmaceuticals Limited said on Wednesday that it was shocked to hear about the deaths of the children in The Gambia allegedly due to the cough drops and syrups made by the Indian company. Maiden Pharmaceuticals also said that the company was not selling in the domestic market. In a statement, Maiden Pharmaceuticals said the raw materials were obtained from certified and reputed companies.