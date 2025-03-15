A horrifying acid attack that took place on Holi in Telangana's capital that shook the nation. In Hyderabad, a temple accountant was attacked with a dangerous acid on Friday, March 14, night. As per viral videos online, Saidabad Bhu Lakshmimma Temple accountant sustained burn injuries after an unidentified person tossed acid on his face.

The tragic incident was caught on CCTV cameras installed in the temple. The victim was immediately rushed to Yashoda Hospital in Malakpet for treatment. Amid security concern, Telangana police reportedly tightened security checks at the religious place. After the footage of the incident went viral, protest against the acid attack took place in the area, Times Now reported.

Watch acid attack video here:

Disturbing content, viewer discretion advised According to Saidabad Police, the incident occurred around 8:30 PM, The Hindu reported. In the footage, the accused can be seen entering the place of worship with a bottle and heading straight to the victim, Narsign Rao. The accountant was seated in a chair when the assailant threw acid on his face and fled the spot on a bike.

Shocked with the happenings, Narsign Rao can be seen moving in discomfort, walking in the temple premises as fellow temple members surrounding the bonfire take time to internalise the happenings. Narsign Rao suffered burn marks on face, neck back, hands and head from the acid attack that even penetrated his vest.

Saidabad ACP Venkanna Naik and Inspector Raghavender visited the incident site and reviewed the CCTV footage from the temple to gather information on the suspect, News Meter reported. A case has been registered against in the matter and are investigation is underway.