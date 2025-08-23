Shocking! Gujarat school called water tanker to clean blood, instead of ambulance after Class 10 student was stabbed

Shocking details have emerged in the Class 10 student stabbing-murder case after a preliminary probe conducted by police found that after getting stabbed the victim student was untreated for more than 30 minutes.

Nayan Santani, the 15-year-old Class 10 student had stumbled into the campus seeking help but lay untreated for half an hour.

The stabbing incident took place over some issue between the two students on August 19 near the main gate of the Seventh Day Adventist School located in the Khokhra area of Ahmedabad.

Before calling an ambulance, school authorities allegedly called a water tanker to clean the bloodstains, reported Times of India.

G Emmanuel, the principal of the Seventh Day Adventist School has been booked for not informing police or education authorities about the incident.

A preliminary probe revealed that after getting stabbed by the accused student outside the school, Nayan sat near the gate No.3 of the institute and tried to stop his bleeding by his hand, said Assistant Commissioner of Police (crime branch) Bharat Patel.

"The victim sustained a deep wound on his stomach. After seeing him bleeding, a security guard alerted the school management, following which he was first taken to LG Hospital and then to SVP Hospital, where he eventually died. The Khokhra police learnt about the stabbing from a policeman deployed at the hospital," said Patel.

The ACP further said that nearly 45 minutes had passed from the moment the security guard noticed the bleeding student to police receiving information about the incident from the hospital. "It shows that for 40 to 45 minutes, school principal G Emmanuel did not inform local police or the District Education Officer about the incident. Thus, for such callous approach, we have lodged an FIR against Emmanuel under sections 211 and 239 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS)."

The Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) has sent the accused student to an observation home upon his production by the crime branch.

According to Patel, both victim and the accused were Class 10 students but studied in different divisions.

After the alleged stabbing, the accused went home and then to his tuition class.

In the post-mortem of the deceased, doctors found that while the external stab wound was only 1.5 cm, it had fatally damaged a major abdominal artery and vein. Around 2.5 litres of blood had collected in his stomach.