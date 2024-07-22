Vivek Ramaswamy, Indian-American businessman-turned-politician, had prophesied eight months ago that US President Joe Biden would not be the presidential nominee of the Democratic Party.

Vivek Ramaswamy, the Indian-American businessman-turned-politician, had eight months ago predicted that US President Joe Biden would not be Democratic Party's nominee for the US Presidential election 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This development comes three weeks after disastrous performance at June 27 debate with former US President Donald Trump. The 81-year-old gave in to political pressure on Sunday and declared that he has is ending his re-election campaign. At the same time, the US President endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as the party's candidate to face Republican nominee Donald Trump in the November election. Soon after Joe Biden announced his decision, Vivek Ramaswamy claimed that his prophecy had come true.

Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Vivek Ramaswamy stated, “Best way to predict the future: just follow the incentives. It’s shocking how precisely right you can be, right down to the exact timing,." The 38-year-old Republican attached a video, from an interview with Fox News last November, along with the post.

Elon Musk, Tesla CEO and X owner, replied to a user on X, “Yeah, all his predictions have come true." To this the the Indian-American politician responded, “Wish it weren’t so," Ramaswamy responded.

In an interview with Fox News last November, the 38-year-old Republican had said, “I think that the reality is the managerial class around Biden has lost their use for him." He further noted, “This has been obvious to me since last year to play out the incentives."

Pointing out that Joe Biden “is not the strongest candidate they can put up," he alleged that the Republican's have “stopped at nothing to keep Donald J Trump out of office."

At that time, Vivek Ramaswamy was the Republican presidential candidate in the primaries along with Donald Trump. Furthermore, the Indian-American had predicted that Kamala Harris and Michelle Obama were most likely to be chosen as the Presidential nominee by the Democrats. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: Donald Trump ’warned’ before assassination bid? Former US President responds as shooter’s school makes shocking claim Social media influencer, Tristane Tate in a post on X said, “Let’s give credit where credit is due. For almost a year one man has been saying “Biden won’t be the Democratic nominee" and predicting a last-minute blindside. People called him crazy." She applauded Vivek Ramaswamy after his prediction came true.

During one of the Republican presidential debates, the Vivek Ramaswamy had made a similar prediction. Journalist Raheem Kassam pointed out that corporate media reporters were “sneering and laughing" when Vivek Ramaswamy made this point in the debate. He noted, "They’re not laughing now!"

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!