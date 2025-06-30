SHOCKING! Navi Mumbai techie locked himself inside flat for 3 years. Here's how he survived before being rescued

Navi Mumbai: A former computer programmer from Juinagar in Maharashtra had reportedly not stepped outside his Gharkool CHS flat in Sector 24 for over three years until he was rescued.

The techie, Anup Kumar Nair, 55, locked himself in the flat and relied solely on food delivery apps, his only contact with the outside world, reported The Times of India.

Behind the locked door of Nair's apartment was a life unravelling, marked by loss, isolation and unspoken pain.

Anup Kumar Nair had lost both his parents in the past six years, while his elder brother died by suicide 20 years ago. The techie's mother, Poonamma Nair, served in the telecommunications branch of the Indian Air Force. His father, V P Kutty Krishnan Nair, worked at the Tata Hospital in Mumbai, reported The Times of India.

The weight of all these losses had reportedly pulled Nair into a deep and prolonged depression.

How did the incident come to light? The techie's shocking condition was revealed after social workers from the Social and Evangelical Association for Love (SEAL) rushed to Nair’s flat after a good Samaritan called.

When rescuers managed to force entry into the “messy” flat, they were met with a shocking scene: the space was littered with human waste.

‘Slept on a chair’; 'rarely opened apartment's door' The rescuers said that they were shocked to find out that Nair would sleep only on a chair.

“We were shocked to see that Nair would only sleep on a chair kept in the living room because most of his furniture seems to have been taken away by someone,” Pastor K M Philip of SEAL told TOI.

Neighbours, too, had long noticed his silence. Vijay Shibe, the techie's next-door neighbour and chairperson of the housing society, said that Nair would rarely open the door.

The neighbour also mentioned that many times, people had to persuade Nair to take the trash out. “We even helped transfer his parents’ fixed deposit into his account,” TOI quoted Shibe as saying.