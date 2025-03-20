The tragic fire in a minivan that claimed the lives of four employees from a Pune-based company was allegedly an act of revenge by the driver after his salary was deducted. “Investigation revealed that the fire was not an accident but sabotage,” said deputy commissioner of police Vishal Gaikwad of Pimpri Chinchwad Police at a press conference.

According to the police, the accused driver, identified as Janardan Hambardekar, was upset after deductions in his salary and decided to set the van on fire while some employees were onboard.

At least 14 employees were onboard the bus when a fire broke out inside the van in Hinjawadi area near Pune city on Wednesday morning.

“The accused had procured benzene [an inflammable chemical]. He had also kept a cloth used to wipe toners in the bus. On Thursday, as the bus neared Hinjawadi, he lit a match and set the cloth on fire,” said the DCP.

Four people – Shankar Shinde (63), Rajan Chavan (42), Gurudas Lokare (45) and Subhash Bhosale (44) – died as they were sitting on the back side of the van and could not open the emergency gates on time to climb out of the vehicle.

Ten passengers sustained burn injuries of which two were seriously injured. The driver, who also sustained some injuries during the act, is currently admitted in a hospital.

DCP Vishal Gaikwad (Zone 2, Pimpri Chinchwad) said, “A major breakthrough has been achieved by Hinjewadi Police Station regarding the tempo traveler fire incident that resulted in the tragic deaths of four individuals."

"The accused, (bus) driver Janardhan Hambardikar, committed this crime using a chemical to start the fire. He had disputes with the company’s employees, and due to certain reasons, he carried out this act as an act of revenge. Additionally, six people were injured in the incident,” he said.