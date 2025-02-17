A shocking road accident captured on camera shows the horrifying moment when a speeding bike collided with a car, flinging a Rapido driver into the air in Lucknow's Indira Nagar.

A viral video from a CCTV camera in Sector 13 of Indira Nagar has captured the devastating impact of the crash, leaving bystanders in shock.

According to media reports, the motorcyclist, Abhijeet Srivastava, was speeding when he crashed into a car turning from a neighbourhood corner.

The collision was so intense that it hurled him off his bike and caused him to land several meters away on the other side of the car.

The startling incident, which took place on a busy city road, has brought to light the dangers of reckless driving and the urgent need for stricter road safety measures.

In a similar incident in Delhi's Mehrauli, a Rapido rider was killed after being hit by a truck.

Is the Rapido driver fine? According to an NDTV report, even though the accident damaged both vehicles, Abhijeet Srivastava was immediately taken to the hospital, where he received timely medical treatment.

Lucknow police said he has since been discharged and is recovering at home.

Has there been a legal action? According to the NDTV report, no formal complaint was filed regarding the incident. However, Lucknow Police said, “Necessary legal action is being taken.”

However, social media users who saw the viral clip think that the Rapido driver riding on the wrong side of the road is at fault.

Here's what netizens said: “Bike was going fast but wasn't driving wrong side. At impact,biker was on his side of 50% road (40-50th% of his side). Car was on 50-65th as it was a narrow road. As per LAW, the right of way is with straight road traffic. The car taking turn should watch & enter rd. Bike offence- speed,” a user said.

Another user said: “Its logical that a 4 wheeler can't go at the speeds that the bike is moving in these cramped roads. The bikers tend to drive fast due to pressure on delivery time or that bikers assume the roads can accommodate these bikes at that speeds. Hence there must be a law to limit 40kmph”