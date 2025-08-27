Shooting at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis leaves 3 dead, 5 injured; suspect ‘contained’

A shooting at Annunciation Catholic School, located on the grounds of Annunciation Church in Minneapolis, left three people dead and five others injured on Wednesday (August 27). Authorities confirmed the suspect has been “contained” and no longer poses a threat to the community.

The incident unfolded inside the church compound, which also houses an elementary school with students from preschool through eighth grade. The shooting took place just two days after the start of the new school year.

The incident began shortly before 8:30 a.m. at Annunciation Church and Catholic School on West 54th Street, where the K-8 school was holding its daily 8:15 a.m. mass. Emergency crews reported at least 14 people shot, including two pronounced dead at the scene, though city officials have yet to confirm the number of casualties.

The City of Minneapolis later said the shooter had been contained and there was "no active threat to the community". “The families of children at the school can go to the reunification zone at the Annunciation School,” the city said in a post on X.

Police, paramedics, state patrol, and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) secured the area. Families of students were directed to a reunification zone at the school.

Authorities have not released details about the suspect’s condition or a possible motive.

Governor, Mayor react Minnesota Governor Tim Walz said he had been briefed on the shooting and was “praying for our kids and teachers whose first week of school was marred by this horrific act of violence.” Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey also called the incident “horrific violence,” noting that the city’s emergency response team had been activated.

Walz wrote on X: “I’ve been briefed on a shooting at Annunciation Catholic School and will continue to provide updates as we get more information. The BCA and State Patrol are on scene. I’m praying for our kids and teachers whose first week of school was marred by this horrific act of violence.”

Frey also addressed the unfolding situation, saying: “I’m monitoring reports of horrific violence in South Minneapolis. I’m in touch with Chief O’Hara and our emergency response team has been activated. We will share more information as soon as we can. Please give our officers the space they need to respond to the situation.”

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said in a statement that the department is monitoring the situation and remains in contact with local authorities.