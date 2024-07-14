Donald Trump rally shooting: ‘Attacker crawled up the building, had a rifle…’, Witness says ‘had informed the police’

Shooting at US Presidential candidate Donald Trump rally: A witness claimed that he saw the attacker was positioned on the roof before firing a shot at Donald Trump. He even saw the attacker crawling the building before aiming at the former president with a rifle.

“The guy crawled up the building 50 feet from us. He had a rifle,” the witness Greg, told BBC.

The report also stated that he had informed about the suspicious man with a rifle to both the police and Secret Service.

"I'm thinking to myself 'Why is Trump still speaking, why have they not pulled him off the stage'... the next thing you know, five shots ring out," he said as quoted by BBC.

Following the gunshots, Donald Trump was immediately rushed out of the podium by the police, and Secret Service members. Greg further confirmed that he had seen the agency shoot down the attacker, reported the BBC.

The witness further told BBC, the the police did not have any idea on what was going on at the site. Greg said he had informed the police two to three minutes before, but they probably could not see the attacker because of the slope of the roof.

"We're pointing at him, the police are down there running around on the ground, we're like 'Hey man, there's a guy on the roof with a rifle'... and the police did not know what was going on,"Greg told the BBC.

The shooting at Donald Trump's rally is currently being investigated as an attempted assassination, reports mentioned.

Another witness,Jason, told the BBC that he saw the Secret Service jump on Trump immediately after the gun shots were heard. Moments later, Trump stood up, and put his fist in the air, said Jason.