Shooting incident at Old Dominion University in Virginia: Gunman dead, two injured

An active shooter incident at Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Virginia, left two people injured on Thursday (March 12) before the gunman was neutralized, prompting the university to cancel classes and suspend operations for the remainder of the day.

University officials said the shooting occurred at Constant Hall, triggering an emergency response from campus police and local law enforcement.

Active shooter alert issued The university first alerted students and faculty at around 10:50 a.m. local time, warning of an active threat on campus.

“O.D.U. Urgent Alert: Active threat reported at Constant Hall. Follow Run-Hide-Fight protocols. Emergency personnel responding. Avoid area,” the alert sent to the campus community said.

Authorities said emergency responders quickly moved to the scene following reports of gunfire.

Gunman ‘neutralized’, two injured According to university spokesperson Jonah Grinkewitz, the suspect opened fire shortly before 10:49 a.m., injuring two people.

Campus police, the Norfolk Police Department and other emergency personnel responded to the incident.

“A gunman in Constant Hall opened fire and injured two people,” Grinkewitz said, adding that the shooter is now dead.

The injured victims were transported to a local hospital for treatment, though their conditions were not immediately disclosed.

Classes cancelled for the day Following the incident, the university suspended classes and operations on the main campus for the rest of the day.

“Due to an active shooter situation in which the shooter has been neutralized, all classes and operations on the main campus are suspended for the remainder of the day,” a university alert issued at 11:30 a.m. said.

Officials also urged people to stay away from the affected area.

“Avoid the area in and around Constant Hall where emergency officials continue to work. An update will be provided as soon as possible,” the alert added.

Nearby schools placed on secure hold As a precaution, Norfolk Public Schools placed three nearby schools on secure hold following the shooting:

Larchmont Elementary

James Monroe Elementary

W.H. Taylor Elementary

“All students and staff are secure, and we are following established safety protocols. We will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available,” a spokesperson for Norfolk Public Schools said.

Police investigating incident The Norfolk Police Department confirmed on social media that officers were responding to an “active incident” at the university.