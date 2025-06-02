Shootings in Virginia, California, and North Carolina leave 3 dead, over 15 injured

A deadly weekend of gun violence in US states left at least three people dead and over 15 injured. In Danville, Virginia, a gunfight at an outdoor gathering killed one and wounded four. In Baldwin Park, California, a police officer was fatally shot in an ambush, while another officer and a civilian were wounded. Meanwhile, in Hickory, North Carolina, a house party turned violent as more than 80 shots were fired, killing one and injuring 11. Investigations are underway in all three incidents.

Virginia shooting at large gathering: 1 dead, 4 injured At least five people were shot early Sunday during a gunfight between two groups at a large outdoor gathering in Danville, Virginia, police said.

The incident occurred around 1:30 a.m. on private property near the North Carolina border, according to the Danville Police Department.

Upon arrival, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body inside a Chrysler sedan parked in the middle of the roadway. The man was identified as 22-year-old Jay’Shaun Tiejae White of Hurt, Virginia, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another man believed to be the driver of the Chrysler was found nearby with gunshot injuries and was transported to SOVAH Health hospital. Three other victims, including two adult men and a 19-year-old woman, later arrived at the hospital for treatment.

“The initial investigation into this incident revealed that there was a large outdoor gathering... and that gunshots were exchanged between the Chrysler and other individuals at the gathering,” the police statement said.

No arrests have been made so far. Police urge anyone with information to contact detectives immediately.

Two California officers shot, 1 fatally, in Ambush; suspect in custody In Southern California, two police officers were shot—one fatally—after an ambush and gunfight with a suspect in Baldwin Park on Saturday night.

The officers responded to reports of a man firing a rifle in a residential neighborhood at approximately 7:12 p.m. Pacific time, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert G. Luna.

“As the officers arrived, the suspect opened fire on them without warning,” Sheriff Luna said during a midnight press conference. “This was a double homicide.”

The deceased officer, identified as Officer Samuel Riveros, was pronounced dead at Los Angeles General Medical Center. The surviving officer, Anthony Pimentel, was also treated at the hospital and is expected to recover.

Baldwin Park Mayor Alejandra Avila expressed condolences, stating, “Last night was a night of tragedy for our community... I ask that you embrace your officers and neighbors and show one another the best of Baldwin Park.”

Following a gunfight involving SWAT, the suspect was wounded and taken into custody. Investigators also found a man dead from gunshot wounds on a sidewalk nearby, believed to be the suspect’s earlier victim.

Police Chief Robert Lopez praised the fallen officer: “Our officer was an amazing man... It’s extremely tragic. I ask for your prayers.”

At least 80 shots fired in North Carolina house party shooting, 1 dead, 11 injured A violent shooting early Sunday morning at a house party in a quiet Hickory neighborhood left one person dead and 11 others injured, authorities said.

The gunfire erupted around 12:45 a.m. at a home where an estimated 100 people were gathered, according to the Catawba County Sheriff's Office. Officials confirmed that more than 80 shots were fired and that there was more than one shooter involved.

One victim remains in critical condition, while 10 others were hospitalized with serious injuries. No arrests have been made so far as the investigation continues.

“The normally peaceful residential area was shattered by this horrific event,” said Major Aaron Turk of the sheriff’s office during a news conference.

Eyewitnesses told local reporters that many attendees appeared to be local high school students. When the shooting started, people scattered, ducked for cover, and ran for safety.