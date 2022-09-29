Shoppers Stop signs Yami Gautam for its Diwali ad campaign

Shoppers Stop signs Yami Gautam for its Diwali ad campaign1 min read . 05:14 PM IST
- Nayi Diwali Nayi Soch campaign focusses on progressive side of modern Indian families, that are traditional in their value sets, but progressive in their outlook.
New Delhi: Shoppers Stop, an omni-channel retail chain, has launched its latest Diwali campaign with actors Yami Gautam and Dhairya Karwa.
New Delhi: Shoppers Stop, an omni-channel retail chain, has launched its latest Diwali campaign with actors Yami Gautam and Dhairya Karwa.
Its ‘Nayi Diwali Nayi Soch’ campaign focusses on progressive side of modern Indian families, that are traditional in their value sets, but progressive in their outlook. The campaign will have four short stories about families that are evolving by adopting liberal ways to connect better with each other, with gifting being at the core.
Its ‘Nayi Diwali Nayi Soch’ campaign focusses on progressive side of modern Indian families, that are traditional in their value sets, but progressive in their outlook. The campaign will have four short stories about families that are evolving by adopting liberal ways to connect better with each other, with gifting being at the core.
Yami Gautam said, “I am pleased to be a part of their Diwali campaign, Nayi Diwali Nayi Soch, the concept truly resonates with me, as I love gifting and pampering my friends and family with thoughtful presents. I am sure the campaign will strike a chord with everyone."
Shwetal Basu, chief marketing and communications officer at Shoppers Stop said, ‘Diwali is not only a festival of lights; it is also a time to celebrate and pamper your loved ones with thoughtful gifts. Our campaign highlights this aspect of the festival, in a progressive manner. It is in line with our brand positioning, targeted to families that are traditional in values and progressive in their outlook. Gifts go a long way in expressing love and care for the person.’
According to a survey by YouGov, Diwali Spending Index, there is a spending propensity of 94.45 among urban Indians, up from 90.71 in 2021, and 80.96 in 2020, highlighting a rapid road to recovery. The Index was calculated as a weighted impact of 10 factors (like increase in gross household income, increase/decrease in household expenses, intent to invest or splurge, and general optimism towards the economy) on their intent to spend more/less this Diwali season versus last.