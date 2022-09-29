Shoppers Stop signs Yami Gautam for its Diwali ad campaign

Shwetal Basu, chief marketing and communications officer at Shoppers Stop said, ‘Diwali is not only a festival of lights; it is also a time to celebrate and pamper your loved ones with thoughtful gifts. Our campaign highlights this aspect of the festival, in a progressive manner. It is in line with our brand positioning, targeted to families that are traditional in values and progressive in their outlook. Gifts go a long way in expressing love and care for the person.’