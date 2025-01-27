Hulu has confirmed that Shoresy Season 4 will premiere on February 26, with all six new episodes available for streaming in the US on the OTT platform Hulu. The announcement was made in a tweet, accompanied by a new poster that teases a sunny, summer vibe for the upcoming season.

New Season focuses on life after hockey In Shoresy Season 4, the protagonist Shoresy, played by Jared Keeso, navigates life after hockey. The Sudbury Blueberry Bulldogs face the challenges and distractions that come with the summer season in Sudbury. Fans can expect the returning cast to bring their characters to life once again, including Tasya Teles as Nat, Blair Lamora as Ziigwan, and Keilani Rose as Miigwan. Watch the entire season exclusively on Hulu OTT.

Cast and crew details The series features a talented ensemble cast, with Jared Keeso, Tasya Teles, Harlan Blayne Kytwayhat, Blair Lamora, Keilani Rose, Jonathan-Ismael Diaby, Terry Ryan, Ryan McDonell, and Max Bouffard.

Shoresy is produced by New Metric Media in partnership with Play Fun Games and Bell Media, with support from the Canadian Media Fund, OMDC Tax Credits, and the Canadian Film or Video Production Tax Credit.

Renewed for fifth Season Earlier this month, Crave renewed Shoresy for a fifth season. While it is not yet confirmed whether Hulu will pick up the new season, it is likely given the popularity of the series.

About Shoresy Shoresy, developed by Bell Media for Crave, is produced by New Metric Media and distributed by New Metric Media. Jared Keeso, who is also the executive producer and writer, is joined by directors Dan and Sean Skene, and executive producers Mark Montefiore and Kara Haflidson.