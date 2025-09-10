'Should focus on its own challenges': India slams Switzerland's remarks on minorities at UNHRC

India slammed Switzerland, calling the nation's comments against India “surprising, shallow, and ill-informed.” India stated that the country should focus on its own challenges such as racism, systematic discrimination, and xenophobia.

“We would also like to respond to the surprising, shallow, and ill-informed remarks made by Switzerland, a close friend and partner,” said Indian diplomat Kshitij Tyagi.

Tyagi, who is the Counsellor in the Permanent Mission of India, Geneva, made the comments during the General Debate on the oral update by the High Commissioner at the 60th Session of the Human Rights Council.

What did Switzerland say? During the 60th Session of Human Rights Council, the Swiss delegate had said his country calls on the Indian government to “take effective measures to protect minorities and uphold the rights to the freedom of expression and the freedom of the media.”

Noting that since Switzerland currently holds the Presidency of the UN Human Rights Council, Tyagi said it is all the more important for Switzerland to avoid wasting the Council's time narratives that are “blatantly false and do not do justice to the reality of India.”

“Instead, it should focus on its own challenges such as racism, systematic discrimination and xenophobia.”

‘India ready to help’ Tyagi further offered India’s assistance to Switzerland, stating that as the world’s largest democracy, India is ready to help the European nation tackle such concerns if needed.

"As the world's largest, most diverse, and vibrant democracy with a civilisational embrace of pluralism, India remains ready to help Switzerland address these concerns,” Tyagi said.

United Nations Human Rights Council The Human Rights Council – composed of 47 Member States – is an intergovernmental body within the United Nations system responsible for strengthening the promotion and protection of human rights around the globe and for addressing situations of human rights violations and making recommendations on them.