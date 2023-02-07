Shraddha murder case: Aaftab used grinder to crush bones, kept head in house for 3 months, say cops
- Revealing gruesome details in the Mehrauli murder case, the chargesheet mentions that Aaftab Poonawala also used a stone grinder to crush Shraddha Walkar’s bones into powder
Aaftab Poonawala, the accused in the Mehrauli murder case, disposed of live-in-partner Shraddha Walkar’s head three months after killing her “in the heat of the moment" in May 2022 following a fight, the chargesheet filed in the Mehrauli murder case mentioned. Revealing gruesome details in the Mehrauli murder case, the chargesheet mentions that Aaftab Poonawala also used a stone grinder to crush Shraddha Walkar’s bones into powder.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×