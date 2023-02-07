Aaftab Poonawala, the accused in the Mehrauli murder case, disposed of live-in-partner Shraddha Walkar’s head three months after killing her “in the heat of the moment" in May 2022 following a fight, the chargesheet filed in the Mehrauli murder case mentioned. Revealing gruesome details in the Mehrauli murder case, the chargesheet mentions that Aaftab Poonawala also used a stone grinder to crush Shraddha Walkar’s bones into powder.

Aftab is accused of strangling his live-in partner in May 2022 in the Mehrauli area. After the alleged strangulation, he allegedly cut the body of the deceased into 35 pieces.

According to the chargesheet, Aaftab planned to dispose of Shraddha body in a plastic bag but let go of the plan thinking he would be caught immediately. He later cut the body using a saw, hammer and knives. He also used a blow torch to cut the fingers, making 35 pieces of the body. He then kept the body parts in a fridge.

The chargesheet also mentions that Aaftab Poonawala also disposed of Shraddha's phone in Mumbai, Maharashtra to distract the cops.

Aaftab Poonawala and Shraddha Walkar moved to Delhi back in May 2020. The over 6,629-page chargesheet states that Aaftab Poonawala and Shraddha Walkar had to travel to Mumbai on May 18 but Aaftab got the tickets cancelled following their fight on expenses and the alleged girlfriends of Poonawala.

The couple had a fight shortly after moving in over expenses, following which, Aaftab strangled Walkar “in a fit of rage", cut her body into 35 pieces and kept them in a fridge. Poonawala disposed of the body parts in parts of Delhi and surrounding areas. The cops have recovered 20 body parts of Shraddha Walkar. After killing Shraddha Walkar, Aaftab Poonawala ordered a chicken roll from Zomato.