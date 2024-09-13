Shradh 2024: From date, customs, rituals to significance - all you need to know about Pitru Paksha

Shradh 2024: Hindu devotees pay tribute to ancestors and seek blessings during the 15 day period from September 18 to October 2. It begins with Pratipada Shradh and ends with Mahalaya Amavasya. 

Written By Fareha Naaz
Updated13 Sep 2024, 09:42 AM IST
Shradh 2024: Key rituals like Tarpan and Pind Daan are performed, with beliefs that these practices bring prosperity and peace to families.
Shradh 2024: Key rituals like Tarpan and Pind Daan are performed, with beliefs that these practices bring prosperity and peace to families.

Shradh 2024: On the annaul occasional of Shradh, alternatively known as Pitru Paksha, Hindu devotees honour and pay tribute to one’s ancestors. This year the period falls in September and October.

What is Shradh?

Shradh or Pitru Paksha refers to 15-day period in the Hindu lunar calendar during which followers of the religion pay homage to their departed ancestors.

Typically, this period coincides with the lunar month of Bhadrapada. It marks its onset from Purnima (full moon) day and ends on the Amavasya (new moon) day. Shradh is an important period in Hindu culture. It is believed that ancestors' souls come down to the earthly realm during this period to accept offerings from their descendants.

Also Read | No Durga Puja celebrations during azaan and namaz in Bangladesh

Know Shradh \Pitru Paksha dates here

Pratipada Shradh: September 18

Panchami Shradh: September 22

Ashtami Shradh: September 25

Mahalaya Amavasya: October 2

Pratipada Shradh marks the first day of Pitru Paksha while Mahalaya Amavasya marks the final day. It is believed that ancestors leave the earthly realm and return to the afterlife on Mahalaya Amavasya after accepting the offerings. “In West Bengal Mahalaya Amavasya marks the beginning of Navratri festivity. It is believed that Goddess Durga was descended on the Earth on this day," Drik Panchang's official website states.

Also Read | Bangladesh bans Padma hilsa export to India ahead of Durga Puja, prices to rise

Key rituals and customs

According to rituals, observance of Shradh rites brings prosperity, good health, and peace to the family. Key customs and rituals observed during this period are given below:

Tarpan

Water mixed with black sesame seeds, barley, and flowers is offered to the ancestors.

Pind Daan

Rice, barley flour, and black sesame seeds prepared in the form of pindas are offered to the ancestors.

Also Read | Diwali, Chhath Puja: Southern Railway to operate weekly special trains — Details

Serve food to Brahmins and poor

Feeding Brahmins and the poor during this period is considered auspicious as a way to honor the ancestors.

Observe fasts

To show respect and devotion, many devotees observe a fast on the day they perform the Shradh ritual.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:13 Sep 2024, 09:42 AM IST
Business NewsNewsShradh 2024: From date, customs, rituals to significance - all you need to know about Pitru Paksha

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    154.85
    09:52 AM | 13 SEP 2024
    3.1 (2.04%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    137.30
    09:52 AM | 13 SEP 2024
    2.55 (1.89%)

    Bandhan Bank

    201.75
    09:52 AM | 13 SEP 2024
    4.7 (2.39%)

    Tata Power

    446.70
    09:52 AM | 13 SEP 2024
    6.9 (1.57%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Campus Activewear

    343.50
    09:43 AM | 13 SEP 2024
    28.5 (9.05%)

    Concord Biotech

    2,103.65
    09:42 AM | 13 SEP 2024
    101.25 (5.06%)

    Home First Finance Company India

    1,179.15
    09:42 AM | 13 SEP 2024
    51.75 (4.59%)

    Equitas Small Finance Bank

    85.60
    09:43 AM | 13 SEP 2024
    3.6 (4.39%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,200.000.00
      Chennai
      72,220.000.00
      Delhi
      72,890.000.00
      Kolkata
      74,510.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.98/L0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

        Yes, Continue