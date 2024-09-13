Shradh 2024: Hindu devotees pay tribute to ancestors and seek blessings during the 15 day period from September 18 to October 2. It begins with Pratipada Shradh and ends with Mahalaya Amavasya.

Shradh 2024: On the annaul occasional of Shradh, alternatively known as Pitru Paksha, Hindu devotees honour and pay tribute to one's ancestors. This year the period falls in September and October.

What is Shradh? Shradh or Pitru Paksha refers to 15-day period in the Hindu lunar calendar during which followers of the religion pay homage to their departed ancestors.

Typically, this period coincides with the lunar month of Bhadrapada. It marks its onset from Purnima (full moon) day and ends on the Amavasya (new moon) day. Shradh is an important period in Hindu culture. It is believed that ancestors' souls come down to the earthly realm during this period to accept offerings from their descendants.

Know Shradh \Pitru Paksha dates here Pratipada Shradh: September 18

Panchami Shradh: September 22

Ashtami Shradh: September 25

Mahalaya Amavasya: October 2

Pratipada Shradh marks the first day of Pitru Paksha while Mahalaya Amavasya marks the final day. It is believed that ancestors leave the earthly realm and return to the afterlife on Mahalaya Amavasya after accepting the offerings. “In West Bengal Mahalaya Amavasya marks the beginning of Navratri festivity. It is believed that Goddess Durga was descended on the Earth on this day," Drik Panchang's official website states.

Key rituals and customs According to rituals, observance of Shradh rites brings prosperity, good health, and peace to the family. Key customs and rituals observed during this period are given below:

Tarpan Water mixed with black sesame seeds, barley, and flowers is offered to the ancestors.

Pind Daan Rice, barley flour, and black sesame seeds prepared in the form of pindas are offered to the ancestors.

Serve food to Brahmins and poor Feeding Brahmins and the poor during this period is considered auspicious as a way to honor the ancestors.