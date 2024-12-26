Shruti Haasan reflected on her parents' divorce, stating it taught her the importance of financial independence, especially for women. Raised by her mother Sarika post-divorce, she emphasised that divorce impacts both children and parents.

Shruti Haasan, who is Kamal Haasan and Sarika's eldest daughter, spoke up about how her parent's separation impacted her thought process. In an interview with Pinkvilla, she alleged that her parents' divorce made her realise the value of financial independence. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Shruti was born in 1985, three years before Kamal and Sarika tied the knot. The couple welcomed another child - Akshara, after their marriage. Akshara Haasan, who has appeared in Tamil and Hindi films, debuted in the cinema industry as an actress with the comedy drama Shamitabh.

Need for financial independence Sarika raised both her daughters after her divorce with Kamal Haasan. Actor-singer Shruti Haasan, drawing from her own experiences, said, “See, I was born in a very beautiful family. Artistic, intelligent parents, and by the grace of God, lots of comforts." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Reflecting on her parents' divorce, she added, “But I have seen the other side of it as well. When my parents split up, everything changed." Discussing how her parents' separation influenced her understanding of financial independence, she noted, “That’s when I realised the value of financial independence, personality dependent independence."

Highlighting its role in shaping her views, she mentioned that being a daughter and seeing her mother walk out of a marriage taught her an important lesson, "on why it is important for a woman to be independent."