Shubh labh or stock loss? A reality check on festive picks

However, the tables turned with the Muhurat picks for Samvat 2080 (2023-24). Here, returns were stronger and genuinely impressive. Of the 45 stocks recommended by a few leading brokerages in Samvat 2080, nearly half (49%) gained over 23% in the year since Diwali, decisively outpacing the Sensex’s 22% rise. Only nine stocks fell during this period. This upbeat performance was driven by optimism around India’s growth momentum and expectations of political stability ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. In their recommendations notes, brokerages had highlighted that the return of a strong majority government could trigger a meaningful market re-rating, and most had assigned one-year targets to their festive recommendations.