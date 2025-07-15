Shubhanshu Shukla, Axiom 4 mission returns to Earth today on Dragon Spacecraft: Splashdown time, how to watch live

India’s space journey marks a new chapter as astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla and his fellow crewmates from the Axiom-4 mission are set to return to Earth on 15 July 2025. The four-member team, including commander Peggy Whitson, Poland’s Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski, and Hungary’s Tibor Kapu, are wrapping up an eventful 18-day stay aboard the International Space Station (ISS).

After hugs and handshakes, the four astronauts entered the Dragon spacecraft on Monday, donned their spacesuits and closed the hatch connecting the spacecraft to the ISS at 2:37 pm IST.

"Jaldi hi dharti pe mulaqat karte hai (we will meet on Earth soon)," Shubhanshu Shukla, who became the second Indian astronaut to travel to space after Rakesh Sharma's 1984 odyssey, said at the farewell ceremony onboard the ISS on Sunday.

Here's everything you need to know.

When and Where is Shubhanshu Shukla Landing? The SpaceX Dragon ‘Grace’ spacecraft, carrying the Axiom-4 crew, undocked from the ISS at 4:45 pm IST on Monday. After a carefully charted return journey of 22.5 hours, the capsule with Axziom-4 crew, including, Shubhanshu Shukla, is scheduled to splash down off the coast of San Diego, California, at 3:01 pm IST on Tuesday (2:31 am PT).

The de-orbit burn, marking the start of re-entry, is set for 2:07 pm IST, followed by final separation procedures.

The crew will experience a fiery atmospheric re-entry, with the spacecraft enduring temperatures of nearly 1,600°C before parachute deployment ensures a safe descent into the Pacific Ocean.

What Happens After Axiom-4 Crew led by Shukla Lands on Earth? Final preparations include detaching the capsule's trunk (at 2:26 pm IST) and orienting the heat shield ahead of atmospheric entry, which will expose the spacecraft to temperatures nearing 1,600 degrees Celsius.

Parachutes will deploy in two stages -- first stabilising chutes at about 5.7 km altitude at 2:57 pm IST, followed by the main parachutes at roughly two km before splash down.

The spacecraft will be hauled up on a special recovery ship where the astronauts will be brought out from the capsule.

The Axiom-4 crew, including Shubhanshu Shukla, will undergo a series of medical checks on board the ship before boarding a helicopter for a ride back to the shore.

The four astronauts are expected to spend seven days in rehabilitation as they adjust back to life on Earth under the influence of gravity, unlike the weightlessness experienced in orbit.

How to Watch Shubhanshu Shukla’s Splashdown Live The landing of Shubhanshu Shukla and Axiom-4 crew back on Earth will be streamed live on NASA TV, SpaceX’s official YouTube channel, and Axiom Space’s social media handles. Live coverage will begin approximately an hour before splashdown, giving viewers a front-row seat to this historic event.

A Historic Moment for India, Poland, and Hungary The Axiom-4 mission marked the return of astronauts from India, Poland, and Hungary to space after over 40 years. For India, Shubhanshu Shukla’s mission is particularly significant — making him the first Indian to visit the ISS and only the second Indian in space after Rakesh Sharma’s 1984 mission.

At a farewell ceremony on the ISS, Shubhanshu Shukla reflected on Rakesh Sharma’s legacy, declaring, “Aaj ka Bharat mahatvakanshi dikhta hai, nidar dikhta hai, confident dikhta hai, garv se purn dikhta hai.” He added with pride, “Saare jahan se accha.”

ISRO paid approximately ₹550 crore for Shubhanshu Shukla's travel to the ISS, an experience that will help the space agency in the planning and execution of its human spaceflight programme, Gaganyaan, set to take to orbit in 2027.