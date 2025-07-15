Live Updates

Shubhanshu Shukla Return LIVE: Historic moment! SpaceX's Dragon with Axiom-4 back on Earth after 18-day stay aboard ISS

Axiom 4 Crew Return LIVE: SpaceX's Dragon carrying Shubhanshu Shukla and Axiom-4 crew is back on Earth! Stay tuned for the latest updates.

Livemint
Updated15 Jul 2025, 03:18 PM IST
Shubhanshu Shukla Return LIVE: Historic moment -SpaceX's Dragon with Axiom-4 back on Earth after 18-day stay aboard ISS
Shubhanshu Shukla Return LIVE: Historic moment -SpaceX's Dragon with Axiom-4 back on Earth after 18-day stay aboard ISS(REUTERS)

Axiom 4 Crew Return LIVE: Shubhanshu Shukla, along with the Axiom-4 crew is back on Earth, after completing a 18-day mission in space.

SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft, carrying Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla and three other astronauts on the Axiom-4 Mission had undocked from the ISS yesterday. 

Following final safety checks, the Dragon spacecraft will be lifted out of the water.

Stay tuned to LiveMint for Shubhanshu Shukla Return LIVE updates

Follow updates here:
15 Jul 2025, 03:18 PM IST

Shubhanshu Shukla Return LIVE: Union minister Jitendra Singh congratulates Axiom-4 crew

Shubhanshu Shukla Return LIVE:  “Congratulations Team #Axiom4! A moment of glory for India as one of her illustrious sons returns from a successful voyage… having conducted for the posterity, life-bearing experiments in microgravity, never done before,” Jitendra Singh posted on X, along with a video of the splashdown

15 Jul 2025, 03:15 PM IST

Shubhanshu Shukla Return LIVE: SpaceX welcomes Axiom-4 crew

Shubhanshu Shukla Return LIVE: “Splashdown of Dragon confirmed – welcome back to Earth,” SpaceX posted on X welcoming Shubhanshu Shukla and the Axiom-4 crew

15 Jul 2025, 03:12 PM IST

Axiom-4 crew Return LIVE: Safety checks underway

Axiom-4 crew Return LIVE: The final safety checks are currently underway before the Dragon spacecraft is lifted out of the water.

15 Jul 2025, 03:04 PM IST

Axiom-4 crew Return LIVE: Dragon makes splashdown

Axiom-4 crew Return LIVE:  Shubhanshu Shukla, and other members of Axiom-4 crew are back on earth.

15 Jul 2025, 03:01 PM IST

Shubhanshu Shukla Return LIVE: Dragon spacecraft re-enters Earth's atmosphere; communications re-established

Shubhanshu Shukla Return LIVE: Communications have been re-established with Dragon spacecraft after it re-enters Earth's atmosphere, drogue parachutes deployed

15 Jul 2025, 02:59 PM IST

Shubhanshu Shukla Return LIVE: Parachutes deployed

Shubhanshu Shukla Return LIVE: The parachutes have been deployed for Dragon spacecraft's splashdown.

15 Jul 2025, 02:58 PM IST

Shubhanshu Shukla Return LIVE: Dragon getting closer to Earth

Shubhanshu Shukla Return LIVE: The Dragon spacecraft carrying the Axiom-4 crew is getting closer to Earth.

15 Jul 2025, 02:53 PM IST

Shubhanshu Shukla Return LIVE: Spacecraft's nosecone closed; Dragon secured for re-entry

Shubhanshu Shukla Return LIVE: Dragon’s nosecone is closed and the spacecraft has been secured for reentry. Splashdown is expected in around 26 minutes from now, said SpaceX

15 Jul 2025, 02:50 PM IST

Shubhanshu Shukla Return LIVE: What is the exact location of splashdown? Map shows the spot

Shubhanshu Shukla Return LIVE: Dragon spacecraft carrying the Axiom-4 crew will splash down off the coast of San Diego, California. Here's a glimpse of the map

15 Jul 2025, 02:44 PM IST

Shubhanshu Shukla Return LIVE: How much time is left for splashdown?

Shubhanshu Shukla Return LIVE: As per SpaceX's live coverage, less than 30 minutes remain for the Dragon's much awaited splashdown.

15 Jul 2025, 02:41 PM IST

Shubhanshu Shukla Return LIVE: De-orbit burn completed, says SpaceX

Shubhanshu Shukla Return LIVE: De-orbit burn completed, trunk jettisoned as Dragon spacecraft prepares to re-enter Earth's atmosphere.

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and United States news.

Business NewsNewsShubhanshu Shukla Return LIVE: Historic moment! SpaceX's Dragon with Axiom-4 back on Earth after 18-day stay aboard ISS
MoreLess

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.