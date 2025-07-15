Shubhanshu Shukla Return LIVE: Historic moment! SpaceX's Dragon with Axiom-4 back on Earth after 18-day stay aboard ISS

Axiom 4 Crew Return LIVE: Shubhanshu Shukla, along with the Axiom-4 crew is back on Earth, after completing a 18-day mission in space.
SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft, carrying Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla and three other astronauts on the Axiom-4 Mission had undocked from the ISS yesterday.
Following final safety checks, the Dragon spacecraft will be lifted out of the water.
Following final safety checks, the Dragon spacecraft will be lifted out of the water.
Shubhanshu Shukla Return LIVE: “Congratulations Team #Axiom4! A moment of glory for India as one of her illustrious sons returns from a successful voyage… having conducted for the posterity, life-bearing experiments in microgravity, never done before,” Jitendra Singh posted on X, along with a video of the splashdown
Shubhanshu Shukla Return LIVE: “Splashdown of Dragon confirmed – welcome back to Earth,” SpaceX posted on X welcoming Shubhanshu Shukla and the Axiom-4 crew
Axiom-4 crew Return LIVE: The final safety checks are currently underway before the Dragon spacecraft is lifted out of the water.
Axiom-4 crew Return LIVE: Shubhanshu Shukla, and other members of Axiom-4 crew are back on earth.
Shubhanshu Shukla Return LIVE: Communications have been re-established with Dragon spacecraft after it re-enters Earth's atmosphere, drogue parachutes deployed
Shubhanshu Shukla Return LIVE: The parachutes have been deployed for Dragon spacecraft's splashdown.
Shubhanshu Shukla Return LIVE: The Dragon spacecraft carrying the Axiom-4 crew is getting closer to Earth.
Shubhanshu Shukla Return LIVE: Dragon’s nosecone is closed and the spacecraft has been secured for reentry. Splashdown is expected in around 26 minutes from now, said SpaceX
Shubhanshu Shukla Return LIVE: Dragon spacecraft carrying the Axiom-4 crew will splash down off the coast of San Diego, California. Here's a glimpse of the map
Shubhanshu Shukla Return LIVE: As per SpaceX's live coverage, less than 30 minutes remain for the Dragon's much awaited splashdown.
Shubhanshu Shukla Return LIVE: De-orbit burn completed, trunk jettisoned as Dragon spacecraft prepares to re-enter Earth's atmosphere.