Shubhanshu Shukla Return LIVE: Historic moment! SpaceX's Dragon with Axiom-4 back on Earth after 18-day stay aboard ISS

Axiom 4 Crew Return LIVE: Shubhanshu Shukla, along with the Axiom-4 crew is back on Earth, after completing a 18-day mission in space.
SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft, carrying Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla and three other astronauts on the Axiom-4 Mission had undocked from the ISS yesterday.
Following final safety checks, the Dragon spacecraft will be lifted out of the water.
Shubhanshu Shukla Return LIVE: “Congratulations Team #Axiom4! A moment of glory for India as one of her illustrious sons returns from a successful voyage… having conducted for the posterity, life-bearing experiments in microgravity, never done before,” Jitendra Singh posted on X, along with a video of the splashdown
Shubhanshu Shukla Return LIVE: “Splashdown of Dragon confirmed – welcome back to Earth,” SpaceX posted on X welcoming Shubhanshu Shukla and the Axiom-4 crew
The final safety checks are currently underway before the Dragon spacecraft is lifted out of the water.
