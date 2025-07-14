Shubhanshu Shukla Return LIVE Updates: Axiom-4 crew, including Shux step on Dragon to head home, to undock from ISS

Axiom 4 LIVE: Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla is all set to undock from the International Space Station (ISS) today, marking the end of his groundbreaking 18-day mission in space.

The crew has boarded SpaceX’s Dragon spacecraft, with the splashdown expected around 3 am IST on Tuesday.

As per Axiom Space, the crew's return journey will take approximately 22.5 hours back to Earth, marking the conclusion of their nearly mission aboard the orbiting laboratory.

When will undocking begin?

After the hatch is closed, undocking is shceduled to begin at approximately 6:45 am EDT i.e. 4:15 PM IST, with the actual undocking approximately at 7:05 am EDT or 4:30 PM IST.

Shukla, who became the first Indian to visit the ISS and only the second Indian in space after Rakesh Sharma, will return to Earth alongside the international crew of the Axiom-4 mission.

