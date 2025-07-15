Shubhanshu Shukla returns from space: How Indian astronaut's family celebrated as SpaceX Dragon splashed down

The family of Indian astronaut Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla celebrated his return to Earth, along with the entire crew, after an 18-day mission on the International Space Station.

The SpaceX Dragon spacecraft carrying astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla returned to Earth on Tuesday, 15 July 2025, marking the completion of the 39-year-old Indian Air Force officer and test pilot’s first spaceflight during the Axiom-4 mission—a commercial spaceflight supported by ISRO and NASA, and operated by Axiom Space.

Shubhanshu's return was an emotional moment for his family, and they celebrated the occasion by cutting a cake.

Shubhanshu's mother, Asha Shukla, expressed immense pride and excitement at her son's achievements. She acknowledged initial fears but encouraged people to take inspiration.

“Excitement is endless, and we are very proud. We were afraid at first... The upcoming generation should take inspiration and move ahead as well,” Asha Shukla told ANI.

About Shubhanshu Shukla Born on October 10, 1985, Shukla was raised in Lucknow in a middle-class household with no direct ties to aviation or space exploration. He was inspired by a childhood trip to an airshow.

"As a child, he had once been to an air show and was fascinated by the speed and sound of the aircraft. That's when he first spoke about flying," his elder sister, Suchi Shukla, told PTI. “But of course, there was no telling at the time how quickly he would embrace his dream,” she added.

He studied at City Montessori School (CMS), and he applied to the National Defence Academy (NDA) after his classmate, who was overage and couldn't appear, passed on the form to Shukla.

Shubhanshu was commissioned into the Indian Air Force in 2006 and completed over 2,000 hours of flying time on advanced fighter aircraft such as the Su-30 MKI, MiG-29, Jaguar, and Dornier-228. He later completed an MTech in Aerospace Engineering from the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru.

About Shukla's Axiom Mission Shukla was the pilot on the Axiom-4 mission, alongside commander Peggy Whitson and mission specialists Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski of Poland and Tibor Kapu of Hungary.

He conducted seven microgravity experiments led by India in subjects such as life sciences, agriculture, space biotechnology, and cognitive research.