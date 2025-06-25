Shubhanshu Shukla’s epic first message after reaching space: 'Mere kandhe par jo tiranga hai...'

Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, who embarked on a historic space odyssey for the Axiom-4 mission to International Space Station (ISS), has shared his first epic message for India. As he was launched into the space, Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, who is also the pilot of the mission, greeted the nation with a “namaskar” and said, the Tricolour on his shoulder reminds him that his nation is with him in his flight to space.

Advertisement

“Namaskar, mere pyaare deshwasiyo…hum antrisksh mein pahoch gaye hain aur kamaal ki ride thi [Namaskar, my dear countrymen; we have reached space after 41 years. It was a great ride]” Shubhanshu Shukla said in his opening remark for India.

He shared that the aircraft was flying around Earth at a speed of 4.5 km per second.

“Aur mere kande par mere saath mera tiranga hai jo mujhe bata raha hai ki…main aap sabke saath hun…ye bharat ke human space program ki shuruaat hai…aur main chahta hun ki aap sabhi deshwasi iss yatra ka hissa banein…Jai Hind! [I have Indian tricolour on my shoulders. Tricolour tells me I am with you all, it is not just the start of my journey to ISS but also of India's human spaceflight. I want each one of you to be part of this journey, let us embark on India's human space programme together].”

Advertisement

The much-delayed Axiom-4 mission blasted off from the Kennedy Space Centre in Florida, the United States towards the ISS amid cheers from watch parties organised across the world, including at Shubhanshu Shukla's City Montessori School in Lucknow where his parents witnessed the historic launch.