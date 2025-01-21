Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday sparked a huge row after he asked if there were no rapes during the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) regime in the state. Siddaramaiah was reacting to the BJP allegations that law and order has deteriorated in Karnataka in the wake of a woman who was raped at KR Market in Bengaluru. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Reacting to BJP's charges in this regard while speaking to reporters in Belagavi, Siddaramaiah asked, "Did rape incidents not happen during the BJP tenure? There should be no rapes. Women should get security, but some sociopathic people do."

"Anti-social elements in the society do such things. We will take stringent action against them," the Chief Minister added.

The incident happened on Sunday, January 19, night and two people have been arrested in connection with the case. Also Read | RG Kar rape-murder: How is this not rarest of rare case, ask victim’s parents on judgment; vow to continue fight

The victim was reportedly waiting for a bus to Yelahanka. When she asked the accused about the bus, they took her to Godown Street, saying they are taking her to the bus. There, they allegedly raped her.

The police have arrested both suspects in connection with the incident.

"The incident happened in SJ Park. The complaint pertains to extortion and sexual assault. Two people have been arrested," Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda told reporters in Bengaluru. Also Read | Kerala Minor Dalit Athlete Rape Case: Police arrest 57 men; hunt on for two abroad

The BJP has demanded the resignation of Home Minister G Parameshwara claiming that the cases of crimes such as robbery, murder, rapes and atrocities on the weaker sections of the society have suddenly increased.

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka charged the Congress government with failure of law and order, citing the KR Market rape.