While Shashi Tharoor has maintained an “all is well” stance after meeting Rahul Gandhi, reports suggest otherwise. During the meeting, Shashi Tharoor sought to have several of his issues addressed, seeking clarity on his role in the Congress. Shashi Tharoor also reportedly expressed dissatisfaction over him being sidelined in the Congress and lack of opportunities such as no inclusion in major Parliamentary debates.

To these, Rahul Gandhi had no answer, reports say.

Their meeting came just days after the Thiruvananthapuram MP praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s US visit and lauded the LDF government for Kerala’s industrial growth—remarks that stirred unease within the party, as they appeared to deviate from the Congress’s usual position.

A controversy erupted over his article praising LDF government in Kerala for promoting entrepreneurship, which was outrightly rejected by the state Congress and other opposition leaders in the state. Also Read | Shashi Tharoor reveals why he praised PM Modi’s meeting with Donald Trump

Shashi Tharoor also expressed displeasure over his removal from All India Professional Congress that he had formed. Shashi Tharoor also wanted to know if the party wanted him to focus on Kerala ahead of Assembly elections in 2026 but Rahul Gandhi gave no clear indication.

The Thiruvananthapuram MP also sought to know if he would be made the chief ministerial candidate of the Congress in Kerala elections. To this, Rahul Gandhi told Shashi Tharoor that the party has refrained from declaring a chief minister candidate ahead of election results.

The Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha member said he cannot divulge further details of the one-to-one closed-door meeting. There was no discussion about the coming elections or the role of leaders in Kerala, he said.