Punjab Police on Saturday arrested the sixth allegedly involved in singer Sidhu Moosewala's murder. Deepak alias Mundi is reportedly the last shooter in Sindhu Moosewala's death case. Delhi Police had earlier arrested two shooters, Punjab Police had killed two in an encounter and the sixth was arrested today.

The sixth shooter, Deepak, was caught along with two of his associates from the West Bengal-Nepal border in a joint operation with central agencies, Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said.

The DGP said Deepak, was the primary shooter in the Sidhu Moosewala death case, was provided logistical support by the remaining two persons who were arrested along with him.

"Deepak, Kapil Pandit and Rajinder were arrested today by the Anti-Gangster Task Force team at the WB-Nepal border in the culmination of an intelligence-based operation. Deepak was the shooter in the Bolero module, Kapil Pandit & Rajinder provided logistical support including weapons and hideouts," the DGP said.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29. The incident took place a day after his security was withdrawn by the Punjab Police among 424 others.

Police had identified six shooters who formed two modules to eliminate the singer.

The shooters have been identified as Priyavrat Fauji, Kashish and Ankit Sersa – arrested by the special cell of the Delhi Police -- Manpreet Singh and Jagrup Singh Roopa -- killed in an encounter.

In a petition, Punjab Police had claimed that Lawrence Bishnoi was a key conspirator of singer Sidhu Moosewala's death. Punjab Police further submitted that during the investigation of the Sidhu Moosewala murder case, the confessional statements of the arrested accused were recorded wherein it was clearly pointed out that Lawrence Bishnoi had tasked the co-accused to carry out the planned killing of Sidhu Moosewala.