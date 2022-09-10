Sidhu Moosewala murder case: 6th shooter Deepak Mundi arrested2 min read . Updated: 10 Sep 2022, 06:19 PM IST
Absconding sixth shooter, Deepak Mundi, in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case has been arrested
Punjab Police on Saturday arrested the sixth allegedly involved in singer Sidhu Moosewala's murder. Deepak alias Mundi is reportedly the last shooter in Sindhu Moosewala's death case. Delhi Police had earlier arrested two shooters, Punjab Police had killed two in an encounter and the sixth was arrested today.