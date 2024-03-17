Sidhu Moosewala’s parents welcome baby boy; See pic here
Balkaur Singh, father of late singer Sidhu Moosewala, announces the arrival of their newborn son, thanking well-wishers and expressing gratitude for the family's health.
Balkaur Singh, father of late singer Sidhu Moosewala has announced the arrival of their newborn son. “With the blessings of lakhs and crores of souls desiring Shubhdeep, the Eternal Lord has put Shubh's little brother in our lap. Thanks to the blessings of God, the family is healthy and I am grateful for the immense love of all well-wishers," Balkaur Singh wrote on Instagram in Punjabi.