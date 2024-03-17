Sidhu Moosewala’s parents welcome baby boy; See pic here

Balkaur Singh, father of late singer Sidhu Moosewala has announced the arrival of their newborn son. “With the blessings of lakhs and crores of souls desiring Shubhdeep, the Eternal Lord has put Shubh's little brother in our lap. Thanks to the blessings of God, the family is healthy and I am grateful for the immense love of all well-wishers," Balkaur Singh wrote on Instagram in Punjabi. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier, reports had claimed that Sidhu Moosewala's mother, Charan Kaur was pregnant and will be delivering the baby in March. Moosewala was the only child of his parents, who are in their late 50s now. Citing sources, The Indian Express has reported that Mossewala's parents used In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) and had travelled overseas for the procedure last year.

Just four days back, it looked like Balkaur Singh had denied the pregnancy speculations and had wrote on Facebook, "We are grateful to Sidhu's well-wishers who are concerned about our family. But we request you not to believe the many rumors being circulated about the family. Any news will be shared by the family with all of you."

Also Read: Sidhu Moose Wala's mother pens emotional note on his 29th birth anniversary: 'When I held you for the first time' Moosewala was murdered on May 29, 2022. Satwinder Singh alias Goldy Brar had claimed responsibility for the murder of popular singer Moosewala in Punjab on May 29, 2022. Brar is also known to be a key member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. His body had 19 bullet injury injuries and he died within 15 minutes of being shot, according to the post-mortem report. The report further stated that the cause of his death was "haemorrhage shock" due to ante-mortem firearm injuries

Moosewala had contested from Mansa on a Congress ticket in the 2022 Punjab Assembly Elections. However, he was defeated by Aam Aadmi Party's Dr Vijay Singla. The singer had joined the Congress in December 2021.

