Sign snatchers beware, that campaign poster might have an AirTag

Political candidates have a new campaign expense: Apple AirTags.
The button-size geotracking device has become a popular tool in the rough-and-tumble world of local elections, where lawn signs often end up stolen, vandalized or run over. Candidates who have grown tired of dirty tricks are hiding AirTags in their signs, leading to digital dragnets when they go missing.
Tracking the device’s pings has led to the doorsteps of alleged sign snatchers and, in some cases, candidates’ opponents. The stings have left snatchers dumbfounded. Some have faced charges of theft, criminal mischief and receiving stolen property.
“I just wanted it to stop," John Dittmore said of why he got an AirTag after several of his campaign signs vanished over three days in May.
Dittmore, who is running in a Republican primary for a seat on the Brevard County Commission in Florida, said he believed he was being targeted and decided to put up a replacement sign with the tracking device at an intersection where others had disappeared.
After setting the trap, Dittmore spent three hours one night staking out the intersection in hopes of spotting the would-be thieves. Eventually, he gave up and went home to bed. His wife woke him up when her iPhone showed the sign on the move.
Dittmore called the police after tracking the AirTag to a pickup truck parked in the driveway of a home about 8 miles from the intersection. Officers questioned two teens. When they learned about the tracking device, “the kids’ eyes bugged out," Dittmore said.
The teens were charged with criminal mischief and grand theft for taking nine of his signs, which, with their stands, had a total value of more than $1,100.
Putting up campaign signs in yards, outside businesses and on the sides of roads is a time-honored tradition in U.S. politics. Unfortunately, so is stealing them, say candidates and political consultants. The problem is so common that during campaign seasons, some police departments and local governments put out reminders that stealing a sign is a crime.
Candidates and homeowners have at times taken matters into their own hands to protect their posters. Some have used doorbell cameras to monitor them. A handful have resorted to more drastic measures, such as embedding signs with razorblades or smearing them with grease to ward off sticky fingers.
Vinny Panico, the deputy mayor of the township of Readington, N.J., said he grew so sick of sign stealers that in 2022 he placed a trail camera near a sign supporting a Republican running for Congress at the time. Panico said he also smeared the sign with white lithium grease. The camera ended up capturing video footage of a man wiping grease off his hands after trying to pull the sign out of the ground.
This year, with local, congressional and presidential races taking place, the township has “more signs than you can shake a stick at," Panico said. In May, the Republican upped his sign-protection protocol, putting AirTags in some that were critical of a former congressman who was running for chair of the local county Democratic Party.
When one of the AirTagged signs went missing, Panico said, he followed the pings to the home of a Readington Township committeeman. Local police arrested the committeeman and issued him a summons for theft after finding six signs on his property. A lawyer for the committeeman said his client “is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt."
Panico said the arrest led to local news coverage, but he wasn’t concerned about the publicity tipping off future sign snatchers to the hidden devices. “It’s a lot like when cops mark themselves on Waze," he said, referring to the navigation app where users can flag hazards and police along roads. “If that slows people down, that slows people down."
Mike Lambrechts said some of his campaign lawn signs were run over and “flattened out like pancakes" when he ran as a first-time candidate in 2022 for a seat on the Fort Lauderdale City Commission in Florida. Others, he said, were stolen. While advisers told him losing signs wasn’t unusual in a campaign, he refused to let it slide.
“How can anybody say this is acceptable and this is normal?" said Lambrechts, a 34-year-old financial adviser.
After some brainstorming, he used campaign funds to purchase AirTags, which cost about $80 for a four pack. When he noticed a sign with one of the geotrackers had moved from a lawn, Lambrechts traced it to a car parked in the driveway of the home of one of his opponents in the commission race.
The opponent told police officers that a homeowner had given her campaign aide permission to remove the sign and that it wasn’t stolen, according to police body-camera footage taken of the encounter. The opponent, who wasn’t charged with any crime, also asked Lambrechts where he had hidden the AirTag. Lambrechts responded, “These are millennial solutions…for modern problems." Both Lambrechts and the opponent lost the race.
Chris Torre said he didn’t know what an AirTag was when he ran last year as a write-in candidate for a seat on the Isle of Wight County Board of Supervisors in Virginia. “I’m 80 years old and I don’t pay much attention to things like AirTags," he said.
After some of Torre’s political signs went missing, a millennial campaign volunteer joked about using AirTags, but the idea stuck. When a Torre sign with an AirTag vanished, his campaign traced it to the home of his political opponent, Renee Rountree. Police located two of Torre’s signs stashed in a crawl space in her home. Her son-in-law was charged with a petit larceny misdemeanor for stealing the signs and was allowed to plead guilty to trespassing. Rountree was charged with a misdemeanor for receiving stolen goods.
Rountree, who later won the election, declined to comment. At a one-day trial in December, she said she had intended to return the signs to Torre. However, a judge said the prosecution had established Rountree was guilty beyond a reasonable doubt, noting that she concealed the signs by placing them in the crawl space. Still, the judge withheld issuing a decision and instead conditioned dismissing the case on Rountree performing 250 hours of community service.
“I would like to think that Ms. Rountree is completely and utterly embarrassed by her conduct," the judge said, according to a transcript. “And I would like to think that this will have a huge deterrent effect."
Write to James Fanelli at james.fanelli@wsj.com