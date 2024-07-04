Sign snatchers beware, that campaign poster might have an AirTag

Vinny Panico, the deputy mayor of the township of Readington, N.J., said he grew so sick of sign stealers that in 2022 he placed a trail camera near a sign supporting a Republican running for Congress at the time. Panico said he also smeared the sign with white lithium grease. The camera ended up capturing video footage of a man wiping grease off his hands after trying to pull the sign out of the ground.