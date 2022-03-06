SII gets SEC approval for phase 3 clinical trial of Covovax as booster dose

This comes in the backdrop of the Subject Expert Committee of Central Drugs Control Standard Organization (CDCSO) on Friday recommending Serum Institute of India Ltd’s covid-19 vaccine Covovax for emergency use authorization (EUA) for 12-17 year old, as reported by Mint earlier. The recommendation is yet to be approved by the DGCI. At present, only Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin is used to immunize teenagers between 15 and 18.