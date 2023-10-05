Sikkim flash floods: 14 dead, 102 missing; search operations underway – 15 points
So far, 2,011 people have been rescued, while the calamity that happened on Wednesday affected 22,034 people, the Sikkim State Disaster Management Authority said.
At least 14 persons have been killed and 102 others are missing in the glacial lake outburst flood that erupted in Sikkim, due to the cloudburst over the Lhonar Lake region. The death toll is feared to rise, officials said, adding that intensive search operations are underway to minimise the casualty count.