LIVE UPDATES

Sikkim flash floods LIVE Updates: 6 soldiers among 19 dead; 103 missing; school, colleges shut till 15 October

5 min read . Updated: 06 Oct 2023, 09:26 AM IST

Sikkim Flash Floods Live Updates: The death toll in the flash flood in Sikkim mounted to 19 and 103 are missing. A cloud burst over Lhonak Lake in North Sikkim resulted in a flash flood in the Teesta River in Lachen Valley.