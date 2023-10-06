Sikkim Flash Floods Live Updates: The toll in the flash flood in Sikkim mounted to 19 as Army and NDRF teams worked their way through slushy earth and fast flowing water in the Teesta river basin and downstream north Bengal for the second day in search of those who were swept away and are still missing. As per the State Disaster Management Authority, 19 people dead, 103 missing in the Sikkim flash floods Several towns, including Dikchu, Singtam, and Rangpo located in the Teesta basin, have also been flooded with the upsurge in the river. Over 3,000 tourists are reported to be stranded in different parts of Sikkim. So far, 2,011 people have been rescued, while the calamity has affected 22,034 people, the Sikkim State Disaster Management Authority (SSDMA) said in a bulletin. The state education department issued a circular stating that all government, private schools, colleges and universities in the state will remain closed till 15 October due to the prevalence of inclement weather.
At least 19 people have died, including six army personnel, in the flash floods in Sikkim, the State Disaster Management Authority said. "19 people are dead and 103 are missing in the Sikkim flash floods," the report stated on Thursday. The search for the missing people is now focussing on the areas downstream of Teesta River. Search and rescue efforts are continuing to locate the 16 missing soldiers in Sikkim. Earlier on Wednesday evening, out of the initial 23 missing soldiers, one was recovered alive.
PRO Defence, Guwahati said survey is being carried out by all agencies to assess the damage and plan restoration of road connectivity. The road link between Singtam and Burdang has been restored with the clearing of a single lane for vehicular traffic.
As per PRO Defence, Guwahati, The search for the missing soldiers continues with the search focussing on the downstream areas of Teesta Barrage. At the site of the incident at Burdang near Singtam, the Army vehicles are being dug out and stores being recovered. Additional resources in terms of teams of TMR (Tiranga Mountain Rescue), tracker dogs, special radars have been brought in, to assist in the search operations:
Hem Kumar Chettri, District Collector, Mangan District said, "We were able to establish contact with Chungthang last night. We came to know that the entire town was full of slush. So, they have engaged machinery to clear the town. So far, there is no report of anyone missing from Chungthang town. But the damage has been extensive. People have been shifted to BOP area. Today, we were supposed to take a helicopter to Lachung and come down to Chungthang. But because of the weather conditions, helicopter may not come. So, we have decided to send a team on foot...One team will reach Chungthang today and will assess the actual situation...No casualties from Chungthang so far. There are reports of people missing from different areas but we have no report of anyone losing their life. Property damage has been extensive."
The Prem Singh Tamang government in Sikkim Thursday urged people, who planned to visit the Himalayan state soon, to postpone their programmes till the situation normalises after a flash flood that killed at least 14 and 102 others are missing, reported PTI. Meanwhile, the Tourism and Civil Aviation Department has also issued an advisory stating that “all the tourists planning to visit Sikkim are advised to postpone their travel to a later date till the situation normalises."
The massive earthquake that struck Nepal, tremors of which were felt in India's national capital Delhi, may have been the reason behind the sudden outburst of the south Lhonak lake in Sikkim, causing a flash flood in Teesta River Basin. Scientists are exploring the possibility of connecting the geological events, as both Nepal and Sikkim are situated on the young-fold Himalayas that is understood to be still rising, causing tremors over the years. Read more here
In a tweet, the Tamil Nadu CM wrote, “My heartfelt condolences to those affected by the recent tragedy of flash floods in Sikkim. My thoughts are with the brave army personnel and others still missing. Let us come together to provide assistance and support to those in need."
Two people were killed while six others were left injured after a mortar shell found in the overflowing Teesta River blew up in West Bengal.
Scientists and government authorities were working on an early warning system for glacial floods at a Himalayan lake in northeast India when it broke its banks this week with deadly consequences.
Mountainous Sikkim state plunged into chaos on Wednesday as floods spurred by heavy rain and an avalanche killed at least 18 people. It was one of the worst disasters in the region in 50 years, and more than 100 people remained missing on Thursday.
The first part of the system, a camera to monitor Lhonak Lake's level and weather instruments, were installed last month, officials involved in the project told Reuters.
If fully operational, the warning system could have given people more time to evacuate, scientists said. One scientist said glacial early warning systems can typically give residents a few minutes to an hour of notice.
Details of the Lhonak Lake warning system have not previously been reported.
"It's quite absurd, really," said geoscientist Simon Allen of the University of Zurich who is involved with the project. "The fact it happened just two weeks after our team was there was completely bad luck".
All government and private schools, colleges and universities in Sikkim will remain closed till October 15 due to the prevalence of inclement weather, according to a revised circular by the state Education Department on Thursday.
The circular comes within hours of Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang's directive for the closure of schools, colleges and universities in Sikkim till further notice due to the unprecedented disaster caused by flash floods in the Teesta river basin.
The Education Department, in a circular on Wednesday, had earlier ordered closure of government and private schools till October 8.
