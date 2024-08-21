Sikkim news: Watch | Massive landslide damages hydroelectric project, houses evacuated

Sikkim news: A massive landslide in east Sikkim on August 20 damaged a 510 MW hydroelectric project on the Teesta River and 17-18 houses. The landslide occurred at Dipu Dara near Singtam.

Written By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar
Updated21 Aug 2024, 08:18 AM IST
Sikkim news: The landslide caused damage to the powerhouse of the Teesta Stage V hydroelectric project of the NHPC, according to officials. (PTI Photo)
Sikkim news: The landslide caused damage to the powerhouse of the Teesta Stage V hydroelectric project of the NHPC, according to officials. (PTI Photo)

A massive landslide hit east Sikkim on August 20, causing damage to sections of a 510 MW hydroelectric project on the Teesta River, officials told news agency PTI. The landslide also resulted in damage to 17-18 houses.

The official reported that the landslide occurred at Dipu Dara, near Singtam in the Gangtok district, around 7:30 a.m. It has severely impacted the powerhouse of the NHPC's Teesta Stage V hydroelectric project, according to the officials.

Also Read | Earthquake Today: Tremors felt in Soreng of Sikkim

Officials also reported that the landslide caused significant damage to the project's GIS building. “A technical team from Delhi will visit the site to assess the situation and recommend measures for restoration”, they added as quoted by PTI.

Around 17-18 houses were damaged by the landslide, and six of them had to be evacuated. The displaced families were moved to the NHPC Guest House in Balutar, which was designated as a relief camp.

Also Read | Budget 2024: FM announces assistance for flood affected Bihar, Assam, Himachal

The landslide also disrupted access to the Singtam-Dikchu Road.

Gangtok's District Collector, Tushar Nikhare, called on the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) to start the road restoration work without delay while the Department of Mines and Geology was instructed to conduct a detailed investigation into the landslide.

The hill adjacent to the power station has been under threat for many weeks now, with frequent minor slides. As per ANI report, no casualties were reported due to slides, the power station was evacuated days ago. The Stage 5 dam became defunct after the October 2023 Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) across the Teesta River Basin. The dam which was destroyed in the ensuing flash flood overflow was being reconstructed.

Also Read | SKM chief Prem Singh Tamang sworn in as chief minister of Sikkim

Last year in October, India’s apex power planning body, the Central Electricity Authority (CEA), came up with guidelines for slope stability—inclines that can withstand movement—in hydropower projects after heavy rains and glacial lake floods had damaged a dam in Sikkim.

The guidelines had stated that in the case of projects that are “vulnerable”, the project authority or developer would be responsible for examining the upper reaches, including the reservoir, identify fault sites and take remedial measures for stabilization. Vulnerable projects are defined as those with 400MW and above capacity.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:21 Aug 2024, 08:18 AM IST
HomeNewsSikkim news: Watch | Massive landslide damages hydroelectric project, houses evacuated

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bank Of Baroda

    254.05
    03:56 PM | 20 AUG 2024
    6.7 (2.71%)

    Tata Steel

    154.00
    03:59 PM | 20 AUG 2024
    0.05 (0.03%)

    GAIL India

    236.65
    03:44 PM | 20 AUG 2024
    -2.15 (-0.9%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    330.10
    03:47 PM | 20 AUG 2024
    -5 (-1.49%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Allcargo Logistics

    67.30
    03:58 PM | 20 AUG 2024
    5.78 (9.4%)

    KEI Industries

    4,708.10
    03:49 PM | 20 AUG 2024
    340.6 (7.8%)

    Poonawalla Fincorp

    400.10
    03:56 PM | 20 AUG 2024
    28.6 (7.7%)

    Balrampur Chini Mills

    571.85
    03:53 PM | 20 AUG 2024
    40.5 (7.62%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,388.000.00
      Chennai
      72,815.000.00
      Delhi
      73,455.000.00
      Kolkata
      73,170.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue