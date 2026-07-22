Sikkim NHPC tunnel collapse: 12 dead, up to 15 workers still feared trapped

Search and rescue operations resumed on Wednesday at the collapsed NHPC tunnel in Sikkim's Namchi district, where 12 bodies have been recovered and 13 to 15 workers are still feared trapped, according to ANI.

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The accident occurred on Monday afternoon at the ADIT-3 adit of the Teesta Stage VI Hydroelectric Project at Samardung in Jholungey after a sudden methane burst, triggering a cave-in, NHPC said, according to The Hindu. The collapse and the ensuing landslide sealed the tunnel entrance, trapping around 25 workers inside.

Rescue operations are being carried out by teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Sikkim Police, the Fire and Emergency Services, and coal mining experts. The operation is being hampered by heavy rainfall, waterlogging and the risk of gas accumulation inside the tunnel. Chemical and gas assessment teams have also been deployed to monitor conditions and ensure the safety of rescuers.

PM, Sikkim CM announce relief Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Tuesday announced an ex gratia of ₹4 lakh for the families of those who lost their lives and ₹50,000 for each injured worker. He also said a special committee would be constituted to investigate the cause of the incident.

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the chief minister and announced an additional ₹2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund for the families of the deceased and ₹50,000 for those injured.

The 500 MW Teesta Stage VI run-of-the-river hydropower project, scheduled for commissioning in 2029, is among several large hydroelectric projects in Sikkim that have come under increased safety scrutiny due to the state's fragile seismic terrain.

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