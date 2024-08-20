Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / Second dam collapses at Sikkim's Teesta power project in less than a year

Second dam collapses at Sikkim's Teesta power project in less than a year

Puja Das , Rituraj Baruah

  • The Teesta Stage 5 dam of National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) was damaged due to a landslide on Tuesday morning, according to a statement by the company.

NHPC’s expert team from the corporate office is visiting the project to assess the situation, take stock of losses and plan for remedial works.

New Delhi: Another dam has collapsed at the Teesta power project in Sikkim in less than a year.

The Teesta Stage 5 dam of National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) was damaged due to a landslide on Tuesday morning, according to a statement by the company. However, no casualties have been reported so far as the power station was evacuated in the past few days amid frequent landslides.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

NHPC’s expert team from the corporate office is visiting the project to assess the situation, take stock of losses and plan for remedial works, the statement said.

The Stage 5 dam was defunct since the October 2023 glacial lake outburst in the Teesta River basin that had damaged Teesta Stage 3 dam of Sikkim Urja Ltd. The cloudburst triggered a massive flash flood that washed away parts of the dam at Chungthang, the biggest hydropower project in Sikkim. Rising waters flowed through unabated in North Sikkim's Mangan district.

These floods happen when glacial lakes formed by melting ice accumulate water behind weak moraine dams. Unlike sturdy earthen dams, the moraine dams can fail abruptly, releasing large volumes of water in minutes to days, leading to devastation downstream.

Also read | India to discuss Teesta water project and renewal of Ganga water treaty

Tuesday’s landslide at NHPC's 510 MW Teesta-V Power Station affected the hoist structure of the tail race tunnel (TRT) outlet—that carries water out of the power plant—and the GIS building (high-voltage substation), according to the NHPC. The power plant is currently not operational and undergoing restoration work after the flash flood of October 2023, it said.

Last October, NHPC told the stock exchanges that its two units--Teesta-V power station (510 MW) and Teesta-VI HE Project (500 MW)--were affected due to floods in Sikkim’s Lachen Valley.

Sikkim has been badly hit this year due to incessant monsoon rain. In June, at least six people were killed and around 2,000 tourists were stranded in the Himalayan state because of landslides and floods after 36 hours of heavy rainfall. So far in the four-month monsoon season (June-September), Sikkim has received 32% more rainfall than normal compared to 4% above normal precipitation across India at 642.9 mm, according to the India Meteorological Department.

At least 179 people had died last year in Sikkim when a Himalayan glacial lake outburst triggered floods.

And read | NHPC plans 1.76-tn pumped storage units

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Puja Das

Puja Das is a New Delhi based reporter, covering food, farm, fertiliser, water, and climate change policies for Mint. Puja reports on food security, farmers' distress and how the agriculture sector is impacting India's rural economy along with policy initiatives to help meet the pledges made at COP21 in Paris. Puja holds a post-graduation degree in Broadcast Journalism from the Indian Institute of Journalism & New Media, Bangalore.
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.