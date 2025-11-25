Silent for 12,000 years, Ethiopia’s volcano erupts, spews ash towards India, Pakistan; flights affected — 10 updates

After lying dormant for 12,000 years, Ethiopia's Hayli Gubbi volcano has erupted, spewing ash thousands of kilometres away. The sudden burst of ash forced multiple airlines to cancel or divert flights, with aviation authorities issuing fresh advisories as the plume drifted high into the atmosphere and over Asian countries of India, Pakistan, and across the Red Sea towards Yemen and Oman.
The aviation regulator, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), advised airlines to avoid affected regions and airports, warning of possible disruptions caused by the ash plumes from the Ethiopian volcano.
(With agency inputs)
