Singapore Airlines turbulence incident: A Singapore Airlines flight faced turbulence on Tuesday, causing spinal cord injuries and head trauma to passengers onboard the flight.

Following a turbulence incident that killed one passenger and injured several others, Singapore Airlines has tweaked its in-flight safety protocols and flight routes, newswire Reuters reported on Friday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a statement to Singapore broadcaster Channel News Asia, the airline said it will now refrain from serving hot drinks or meals when the seatbelt sign is on.

The SQ321 London-Singapore flight on a Boeing 777-300ER plane carrying 211 passengers and 18 crew diverted to Bangkok for an emergency landing on Tuesday after the plane was buffeted by turbulence that flung passengers and crew around the cabin, slamming some into the ceiling, the Reuters report added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Flight SQ321 has since modified its route, avoiding the area of turbulence encountered during the incident.

Here are the top eight updates from the Singapore Airlines turbulence incident:

Director of Samitivej Srinakarin Hospital, Dr Adinun Kittiratanapaibool, said that although none of the injuries caused due to turbulence were life-threatening, twenty passengers were reported to be in intensive care after the incident, The Straits Times reported.

The youngest patient is a two-year-old child who suffered a concussion, while the oldest patient at the hospital is 83 years old. Dr Adinun Kittiratanapaibool noted that 40 patients from Flight SQ321 were at the hospital. Also read: Singapore Airlines turbulence: Many injured passengers need spinal surgery; 20 still in intensive care The Singapore-bound flight carrying 211 passengers and 18 crew members made an emergency landing in Thailand's capital, Bangkok. The Boeing 777-300ER aircraft departed from London and landed at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport at 3:45 pm (4.45 pm Singapore time).

In the incident, around 60 passengers were injured after the flight encountered “sudden extreme turbulence over the Irrawaddy Basin at 37,000 feet about 10 hours after departure" on Tuesday. Also read: Singapore Airlines: 3 Indians among passengers aboard flight hit by ‘sudden extreme turbulence’ The medical treatment for forty-six passengers and two crew members aboard the SIA flight is ongoing in Bangkok. On May 23, SIA posted on Facebook that sixty-five passengers and two crew members were still in Bangkok.

The post further noted that SIA Chief Executive, Goh Choon Phong met "affected passengers, crew, their family members and loved ones in Bangkok today to personally offer his support and understand their concerns". Also read: Videos show 'severe turbulence' on Singapore Airlines flight: ‘Blood everywhere, flight attendant thrown off’ The Airline has since tightened cabin service rules to ensure passenger safety and on Friday said it’s taking a “more cautious approach".

The airline said that in-flight meal services and hot drink distribution would cease when the seatbelt sign is switched on. Additionally, crew members will take their seats and fasten their seatbelts. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!