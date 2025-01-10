An Air India flight bound for Singapore returned to Chennai after pilots detected a technical snag mid-air, PTI reported citing airport officials.
The flight was carrying around 170 passengers and made a safe landing after the pilots informed the airport regarding the issue. The engineers are looking at the issues, and the flight is expected to resume its journey. Air India has not given any official response to the issue yet.
