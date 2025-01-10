Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / Singapore-bound Air India flight with 170 passengers return to Chennai due to technical issue mid-air | Details here

Singapore-bound Air India flight with 170 passengers return to Chennai due to technical issue mid-air | Details here

Livemint

An Air India flight to Singapore returned to Chennai due to a mid-air technical snag. With 170 passengers on board, it landed safely. Engineers are investigating the issue, and the flight may continue its journey soon. 

Air India returns to Chennai due to technical snag mid-air.

An Air India flight bound for Singapore returned to Chennai after pilots detected a technical snag mid-air, PTI reported citing airport officials.

The flight was carrying around 170 passengers and made a safe landing after the pilots informed the airport regarding the issue. The engineers are looking at the issues, and the flight is expected to resume its journey. Air India has not given any official response to the issue yet.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.