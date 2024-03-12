Singapore introduces QR code system for border crossings, reduces wait time
The same QR code can also be used for all persons in the vehicle, the nation’s Immigration & Checkpoints Authority said in a statement
Singapore has made it easier for people to cross into the city through two land checkpoints. Instead of showing passports, the drivers can now just scan the QR code and enter into the city through two checkpoints, significantly reducing the wait time.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message