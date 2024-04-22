Singapore Orders All Employers to Consider Workers’ Flexi-Time Requests
Workers in Singapore can now ask for four-day work weeks, more work-from-home days and staggered work timings starting from Dec. 1, underscoring the global trend of governments and companies relaxing office arrangements in order to retain talent.
